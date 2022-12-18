To reduce annual turnover, NFL appeals to owner greed

Getty Images

If you can’t appeal to their sense of goodwill, appeal to their sense of greed.

That’s the deeper message from a Week 15 Sunday Splash! report regarding one of the messages sent by the league office to the 32 owners this week.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the NFL told the teams that, collectively, they have spent $800 million on fired coaches and front-office executives over the past five years.

Why would the league office care about whether owners have to finance buyouts for coaches and executives? It has no impact on the operation or profitability of the league. At least not directly.

Indirectly, fewer openings mean fewer hirings mean fewer data points that collectively help prove that the owners are doing a very bad job of hiring minority coaches.

It’s the lowest of low-tech strategies. Every year, when the dust settles on the coaching carousel, the demographics of the new hires results in another wave of discussion and debate regarding the fact that real progress still isn’t being made. The fewer the hires, the less significant the final numbers.

Will that be enough to get an owner who already was thinking about making a change to stand pat? Many factors go into the decision-making process when it comes to firing a coach. If the fan base is getting frustrated and may show it with their wallets, the team may actually lose more money by keeping a coach or a G.M. than by firing either or both.

There’s another message, a more subtle one, from what the league told the owners. Pay less. Include fewer guaranteed dollars. Use the leverage you have when awarding some of the most coveted jobs in the world.

The whole thing underscores the reality that, even though the NFL is made up of 32 distinct businesses, the umbrella of The Shield becomes the device for trying to get those 32 businesses to operate in a semi-cohesive way. Although at times it may be as effective as herding squirrels, there’s still an unmistakable effort to get everyone on the same page.

By definition, that’s collusion. At a time when the league is defending an unprecedented case of racial discrimination, maybe it’s just a matter of time before the league ends up on the wrong end of a landmark antitrust case.