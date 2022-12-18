Tom Brady’s fourth-down touchdown pass gives Bucs 10-0 lead over Bengals

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles showed some guts on fourth down, and Tom Brady made it pay off.

Brady threw a touchdown pass to Russell Gage on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line early in the second quarter today, and the Bucs now have a 10-0 lead over the Bengals.

Tampa Bay looks a whole lot better than last week, when an ugly loss in San Francisco raised serious questions about whether the Bucs can be contenders in January.

There’s still a lot of game left to play, but the Bucs are looking good, and the Bengals need to bounce back if they want to hold onto their AFC North lead.