Tom Brady’s fourth-down touchdown pass gives Bucs 10-0 lead over Bengals

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 18, 2022, 5:09 PM EST
Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles showed some guts on fourth down, and Tom Brady made it pay off.

Brady threw a touchdown pass to Russell Gage on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line early in the second quarter today, and the Bucs now have a 10-0 lead over the Bengals.

Tampa Bay looks a whole lot better than last week, when an ugly loss in San Francisco raised serious questions about whether the Bucs can be contenders in January.

There’s still a lot of game left to play, but the Bucs are looking good, and the Bengals need to bounce back if they want to hold onto their AFC North lead.

3 responses to "Tom Brady's fourth-down touchdown pass gives Bucs 10-0 lead over Bengals

  1. Something is seriously wrong with the NFL if the bucs and bengals both make the playoffs but the Steelers don’t. We dominated both of these teams this year!

  2. Wrong footballer. How about win the games you’re supposed to win and you won’t be crying

  3. footballer23 says:
    December 18, 2022 at 5:11 pm
    Something is seriously wrong with the NFL if the bucs and bengals both make the playoffs but the Steelers don’t. We dominated both of these teams this year!

    ———————-

    Lose less games, win more games and then you’d be set. Pretty easy concept.

