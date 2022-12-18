Travon Walker inactive, Trevor Lawrence active for Jags

Getty Images

The Cowboys will not have to contend with Jaguars rookie linebacker Travon Walker this Sunday.

Walker missed practice all week with an ankle injury and was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report. This is the first game that he has missed since being drafted first overall earlier this year.

Walker has 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble this season. Josh Allen, Arden Key, and K'Lavon Chaisson will work on the edge of the Jags defense in Walker’s absence.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was also listed as questionable, but he will play. Lawrence played through his toe injury last Sunday and there was never much sign of concern that he’d miss this weekend’s game.