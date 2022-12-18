Walt Anderson: No “clear and obvious” evidence to overturn late Raiders touchdown

Posted by Mike Florio on December 18, 2022, 8:54 PM EST
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Before the NFL’s Bizarro Stanford band play, the Raiders tied the game against the Patriots with a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Derek Carr to receiver Keelan Cole. Replay evidence seemed to suggest that Cole’s second foot landed on the white stripe along the edge of the end zone. The NFL’s replay-review protocol found otherwise.

After the game, NFL senior V.P. of officiating Walt Anderson spoke with pool reporter Mike Reiss, of ESPN.com. The bottom line was that Anderson didn’t see enough visual evidence to overturn the ruling on the field.

Asked Reiss, “How did you determine that was a touchdown catch by Keelan Cole in the fourth quarter?”

Said Anderson, “The ruling on the field was a touchdown.”

“In replay review, it appeared the receiver’s left foot was on the white,” Reiss added. “Was that not visible in replay?”

“We looked at every available angle and it was not clear and obvious that the foot was on the white,” Anderson said. “It was very tight, very close. There was no shot that we could see — we even enhanced and blew up the views that we had. There was nothing that was clear and obvious that his foot was touching the white.”

“Did you have a down the sideline angle to aid you in your review?”

“No, we did not,” Anderson said. “Probably the best view was what we term a ‘high end zone’ view. TV gave us the most enhanced view that they had as well. We blew it up and I believe TV blew it up and there was nothing that was clear and obvious either way. Had the ruling on the field been incomplete, we would not have been able to change that either.”

That’s one of the basic realities of replay review. When the very high bar is properly honored (and sometimes it isn’t), some plays will be upheld, whatever the ruling on the field. There just isn’t enough to provide sufficient clarity, either way.

And that’s a practical consequence of the Patriots-Raiders game being flexed out of primetime. NBC would have had more cameras than a low-level regional FOX game. Including pylon cameras.

Regardless, the available angle looked pretty clear to me. As does the photo attached to this article.

Do you agree? Chime in below.

21 responses to “Walt Anderson: No “clear and obvious” evidence to overturn late Raiders touchdown

  3. Wrong call but the Pats had the Raiders backed up inside their own redzone with the game on the line and the defense choked. Not the reason the Patriots lost and I am hard on the officials every week. Mac Jones throwing for under 200 yards, special teams being stupid except for Folk, and the defense being torched towards the end of the game. I do not like seeing point swings but I have seen worse than this get missed even this year.

  4. The overhead video should have been enough to overturn it, but the photo on this article? Nope. That’s not clear and obvious. You can infer he stepped out of bounds from that picture, but that’s not the standard, is it?

    Go back to crying about labour reforms in football.

  5. The NFL doesn’t make enough money to afford cameras down the sidelines for rare calls like this one.

  6. Based solely on the picture on this article, it seems like the toe was over the line but not clear and obvious.

  7. Looks to me like the Patriots got hosed. Honestly though, with the way many Patriot fans acted about getting nearly every close call for 20 years, on top of the rulebook literally bwing rewritten to accommodate their QB and play style. No one will have sympathy.

  9. I’ve see them zoom in zoom out on this stuff. When I’m convinced, they put up an image that suggests otherwise toe up toe down heel up heel down etc. Art of illusion stuff.

  10. And karma begins to show her pretty face against the biggest fraud / cheaters in the history of organized sports. Too bad it hasn’t happened sooner. Plus nothing better than New Englanders playing the victim game hahaha.

  12. I thought he was out myself. But the Raiders have been on the short end of at least a handful of iffy reviewable calls this year. I’ll sleep like a baby tonight!

  14. The Patriots were robbed, pure and simple.
    This may be the worst year of NFL officiating ever, every week terrible calls, wait till it happens in the playoffs.

  15. It appeared that his toe was on the white, but I thought black stuff came off the turf from the black paint in the end zone. It wasn’t that clear cut & dried.

  16. This may be the worst year of NFL officiating ever, every week terrible calls, wait till it happens in the playoffs.—–it has and it will..why you ask, because us idiot fans keep watching. the nfl knows this and just laughs all the way to the bank. they have no reason to do anything about it because we keep filling their pockets with cash. stop the cashflow by boycotting if you want to really do something. its all we got

  19. If the Pats hadn’t played themselves out of prime time there would have been more camera angles to show the out of bounds toe.

    Raiders fans can stop whining about the tuck rule now.

  20. NFL is a disaster… Bills Game, Chiefs Game… Patriots Game … i used to think those “the NFL is Fixed” people were crazy but there is growing evidence to contrary. Officials are making calls that impact games with under 5 minutes to go and Park Ave is part of it.

  21. It really makes me laugh how the Patriots fans are complaining of refs are cheating against you, have you not witnessed your last 20 years of the refs pumping you up..
    #tuckrule

