Week-to-week with broken rib, Mike White is unlikely to play on Thursday night

The Jets don’t have quarterback Mike White today, against the Lions. They likely won’t have him on Thursday night, against the Jaguars.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, White is unlikely to play on Thursday night. He’s regarded as week-to-week with a fracture rib.

The issue is that the rib needs to fully calcify. Or, in less technical terms, get “sticky.” Until it does, White is at risk for a punctured lung if/when the rib becomes dislodged.

That’s why he wasn’t medically cleared today. And it’s why he’s not likely to be cleared on a short week.

The Jets finish the season on the road, with trips to Seattle in Week 16 and Miami in Week 17.