With Jerick McKinnon touchdown, Chiefs tie Texans at 7-7

Getty Images

The Chiefs got down 7-0 to a Texans team playing without its best running back and top two receivers.

But Kansas City came back with a response drive to tie the game.

Patrick Mahomes tossed a swing pass to a wide open Jerick McKinnon and the running back did the rest for a 20-yard touchdown.

After punting on their first two drives, the Chiefs faced only one third down on this possession. Mahomes hit JuJu Smith-Schuster on third-and-5 with an 8-yard pass to move the chains. Running back Isiah Pacheco also had runs of 11, 18, and 7 yards.

Earlier in the contest, Travis Kelce passed Shannon Sharpe at No. 4 all time in receiving yards by a tight end. Sharpe finished his career with 10,060. Antonio Gates is next on the list with 11,841 yards.

Mahomes now has a league-leading 34 touchdown passes.