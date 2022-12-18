Zach Wilson, C.J. Uzomah move Jets into lead

Getty Images

The Jets have their first lead of the day late in the fourth quarter.

Zach Wilson hit C.J. Uzomah for a touchdown from a yard out and the Jets now lead the Lions 17-13 with 4:41 left in the game. Wilson was initially ruled to have run for a touchdown on the previous play, but replays showed he was stopped short of the end zone.

It’s Uzomah’s second touchdown pass of the day.

The scoring drive was set up by a questionable decision by Lions head coach Dan Campbell. He elected to try a 54-yard field goal on third-and-five and Michael Badgley‘s kick was well short. Wilson hit Garrett Wilson for a 33-yard gain a couple of plays later and a 14-yard completion to Braxton Berrios moved the Jets into prime scoring position.

Wilson’s touchdown pass ended a poor run of play by the Jets offense in the second half, but their defense made sure they remained in striking distance. Now they’ll have to make the lead stand up.