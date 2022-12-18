Zach Wilson goes deep, Jets tie Lions 7-7

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson‘s first two possessions on Sunday didn’t show much progress from where he was before being benched a few weeks ago, but things came to life in the second quarter.

Wilson hit rookie wideout Garrett Wilson for a 33-yard gain on the first play of the quarter and then hit tight end C.J. Uzomah for a 40-yard touchdown on the next snap. The score tied things up 7-7 with just over 14 minutes to play in the first half.

Wilson returned to the lineup because of Mike White‘s injured ribs and opened the game with a pair of incompletions. He got a couple of completions on the second drive, but took a sack from James Houston on third down.

One of those completions was to wide receiver Denzel Mims, who promptly left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. The Jets are already missing Corey Davis with a concussion.

UPDATE 2:13 p.m. ET: Mims has been ruled out for the rest of the day.