Zach Wilson: Gotta be better, I left a number of plays out there

Getty Images

In Jets quarterback Zach Wilson‘s final start before he was benched in favor of Mike White, he led an offense that wasted a strong defensive performance and then compounded the issue by refusing to take accountability for his poor play after the game.

Sunday’s return to the lineup against the Lions wasn’t exactly the same as that loss to the Patriots, although it did also feature a punt return touchdown by the opposition and a number of missed chances by the Jets offense. Wilson threw a costly interception early in the third quarter and the offense showed poor situational awareness while trying to put points off the board in the final minute of a 20-17 loss that dealt a serious wound to their playoff hopes.

Wilson did show that he learned a thing or two about how to conduct his postgame press conference, however.

“Gotta be better,” Wilson said, via SNY. “I think you guys saw, we had explosive plays offensively. It’s the first and second downs, just staying ahead of the sticks and I can think of a number of plays I left out there. Have to look at it as a learning process, just try to keep improving.”

Wilson is expected to get another start against the Jaguars on Thursday and the Jets would surely prefer to see him be accountable for a win rather than another painful loss.