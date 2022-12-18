Zach Wilson: Gotta be better, I left a number of plays out there

Posted by Josh Alper on December 18, 2022, 4:44 PM EST
Detroit Lions v New York Jets
Getty Images

In Jets quarterback Zach Wilson‘s final start before he was benched in favor of Mike White, he led an offense that wasted a strong defensive performance and then compounded the issue by refusing to take accountability for his poor play after the game.

Sunday’s return to the lineup against the Lions wasn’t exactly the same as that loss to the Patriots, although it did also feature a punt return touchdown by the opposition and a number of missed chances by the Jets offense. Wilson threw a costly interception early in the third quarter and the offense showed poor situational awareness while trying to put points off the board in the final minute of a 20-17 loss that dealt a serious wound to their playoff hopes.

Wilson did show that he learned a thing or two about how to conduct his postgame press conference, however.

“Gotta be better,” Wilson said, via SNY. “I think you guys saw, we had explosive plays offensively. It’s the first and second downs, just staying ahead of the sticks and I can think of a number of plays I left out there. Have to look at it as a learning process, just try to keep improving.”

Wilson is expected to get another start against the Jaguars on Thursday and the Jets would surely prefer to see him be accountable for a win rather than another painful loss.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Zach Wilson: Gotta be better, I left a number of plays out there

  4. Could’ve had Lawrence but won a meaningless game and lost the #1 pick. Could’ve taken Fields but went with Wilson. J-E-T-S…JETS! JETS! JETS!

  6. Your bone-headed coach left a number of plays on the field. The Jets ended the game with a timeout left but ran out of time to get closer for a field goal. They were lucky to get the timeout with a second left but had opportunities to stop the clock and preserve more time after some completions (or the sack) to run another play or two to get closer for your kicker. All of this is on your coach.

  7. The brat says the right thing for the first time in his life. He probably went home and kicked the dog.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.