Zay Jones scores third touchdown to give Jaguars a 31-27 lead

Getty Images

The comeback won’t be as big as the Vikings a day earlier, but it will be as improbable if the Jaguars hold on against the Cowboys.

The Jaguars, who trailed 27-10 late in the third quarter, now lead 31-27 in the fourth.

Zay Jones caught his third touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence, with his 3-yard reception giving Jacksonville its first lead. Jones also had touchdowns of 5 and 59 yards.

The Jaguars have scored three touchdowns in the last 8:54.

Lawrence has passed for 241 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

The Jaguars do have a concern at offensive tackle. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor (hamstring) is questionable to return after leaving earlier in the second half. Left tackle Cam Robinson limped off following Jones’ touchdown with 10:03 remaining after getting rolled by Micah Parsons.