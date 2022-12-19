Betting odds suddenly shift toward Cowboys beating Eagles, Mahomes beating Hurts for MVP

Getty Images

Officially, there’s no news about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. But the betting markets perceive that something is up.

The point spread for Saturday’s Eagles-Cowboys game suddenly shifted toward the Cowboys today, with some books seeing shifts by as much as 3.5 points in the Cowboys’ direction. A sudden movement that big usually only happens when a team loses its starting quarterback to an injury.

Simultaneously, the betting odds have shifted in favor of Patrick Mahomes and against Hurts for the league MVP award. Yesterday, Hurts was favored. Today, Mahomes is favored.

Again, we’re not reporting that Hurts is injured, that he’s not playing on Saturday, or anything else. We’re merely pointing out that the shift in betting odds strongly suggests that the betting community perceives that something is up with Hurts.