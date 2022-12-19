Bijan Robinson declares for 2023 draft

Getty Images

Running back Bijan Robinson officially threw his name into the 2023 draft pool on Monday.

Robinson announced that he will forego his remaining eligibility at Texas in order to head into the professional ranks.

The announcement comes after three very productive seasons with the Longhorns. Robinson ran for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns this season and leaves the school 3,410 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns over three seasons. Ricky Williams, Cedric Benson, and Earl Campbell are the only players to run for more yards at Texas.

Robinson also caught 60 passes for 805 yards and eight touchdowns to establish himself as the consensus top running back coming into the professional ranks this year. If he goes in the first round, he’ll be the first Texas product to go that high since Malcom Brown in 2015.