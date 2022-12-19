Bill Belichick: We have to do a better job throwing the ball

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 19, 2022, 8:16 AM EST
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones put up absurdly bad numbers in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, going 13-for-31 for 112 yards, a completion rate of 41.9 percent and an average of 3.6 yards per pass. Bill Belichick acknowledged this morning that it wasn’t good enough.

“We have to do a better job throwing the ball well. In other games our completion percentage has been better than that. That’s not the standard. Just in general, we have to do a better job,” Belichick said.

At the same time, Belichick seemed to defend the offensive scheme, including a strange play on third-and-10 with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, when Jones rolled out and ended up running the ball for no gain. Belichick said the play could have worked.

“We definitely had a chance to convert it,” Belichick said.

But they didn’t convert it, the Raiders scored a controversial touchdown on the next drive, and then the Patriots lost in spectacular fashion on the last play. Given how Jones played, it’s amazing the game was even close enough for the Patriots to lose in spectacular fashion.

13 responses to “Bill Belichick: We have to do a better job throwing the ball

  2. I do not get the “we” part of Bill’s statement. There is only one person responsible for throwing the ball. Unless you also included the Patriots during that last play last night.

  4. Deep thoughtful insight that only BB could have figured out. Would have never guessed. Thanks Coach!

  6. Well Bill you have the power to bench Mac which you should have done weeks ago. One of the worst QB’s in the NFL. Zappe is miles better than Jones so why is Jones still playing. Stop acting like you don’t have the power to bench players.

    Really hope the Pats move on from Jones in the off-season. Pats would easily be in the playoffs if they had benched Jones weeks ago.

  8. Mac Jones can throw the ball, we know this. We watched him last year. What is the difference between last season and this season? Oh, yeah, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Two losers who failed miserably as head coaches and are both defensive guys.

  9. “Just keep Patty as your OC BB!”
    This year they are stuck with him. Bad decision, but I guess personal loyalty won out.
    The buck does stop at BB, but he gets a “Don’t do this again”.

    Next year? If MP stays, there’s no excuses and no mulligans.
    How to figure what would change with MP. It’s not like you have a training camp all off-season
    until the real training camp. What can HE do to get better without interacting with players the
    whole off season?

    Buy Madden Football?

  10. I know that was hard for you to admit Bill because you’re the G.M. also.

  12. “We have to do a better job throwing the ball well.”

    ==================

    Maybe just have Jacobi Meyer never throw the ball again? It was hilarious watching Mac Jones, the least athletic guy on the field, look like a scared little boy as Chandler Jones tossed him aside.

    Chandler : “He was standing in the middle of the field. I literally just jumped up when I saw the ball coming, intended for Mac. Mac was kind of standing there, looking at me with big eyes.”

