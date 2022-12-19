Bills activate Ike Boettger, release Brandin Bryant

Getty Images

The Bills are getting back some depth on their offensive line at a key time.

Buffalo announced on Monday that the team has activated Ike Boettger off of the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Boettger has been working his way back from a torn Achilles, suffered in Week 16 of last year. He signed a one-year deal to return to the team in free agency.

Boettger’s 17 career starts have all come with the Bills. He originally signed with Buffalo in 2018 as an undrafted rookie out of Iowa.

With center Mitch Morse dealing with another concussion, the Bills can use the depth along the interior of the offensive line.

As a corresponding move, the Bills have released defensive tackle Brandin Bryant. He played 10 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps in Sunday’s game. He’s made four appearances for Buffalo in 2022 and has played 11 career games since 2019.