Brandon Staley: Justin Herbert had his best when his best was required

The Chargers scored a touchdown on their first possession of Sunday’s game against the Titans before going into a long scoring drought.

Their next seven possessions ended with five punts and two interceptions by quarterback Justin Herbert, which allowed the Titans to stay tied despite a subpar offense. The Chargers broke through for another touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but two more punts left the door open for the Titans to tie the game with 48 seconds left to play.

It turned out to be just enough time for Herbert to save the day. Passes to Mike Williams and Gerald Everett picked up 22 yards before Herbert and Williams hooked up for a 35-yard gain to set up Cameron Dicker’s game-winning field goal. Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day called it a “masterful” drive and head coach Brandon Staley praised Herbert for rising to the moment.

“He had his best when his best was required,” Staley said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. “You saw all the things that make him special there. His resilience, his poise, his playmaking.”

Herbert said “didn’t play well as an offense, and it starts with me” while thanking the defense for keeping the Chargers in the game long enough for him to leave everyone with a reminder of what can happen when their offense does fall into place. The win moved the Chargers into playoff position, so they’ll be hoping that the next few weeks see the unit operate at a high level a little more often.