Brian Allen questionable to return with calf injury

Rams center Brian Allen was questionable to play tonight because of a knee injury. He started, but Allen departed on the second play.

Allen was injured on a run by Cam Akers that lost 2 yards. He limped off the field, helped by medical staff, before heading to the locker room.

He is questionable to return with a calf injury.

Coleman Shelton, who started at right guard, now is playing center.

The Packers lead 30, stalling after reaching the Los Angeles 5. Aaron Rodgers second-down pass fell incomplete in the end zone, but the Packers argued that Jalen Ramsey interfered with Christian Watson.

No flag was thrown.

Leonard Floyd sacked Rodgers for an 11-yard loss on third down, and Mason Crosby kicked a 34-yard field goal.