Broncos sign Christian DiLauro to active roster; place Dakota Allen on IR

The Broncos promoted offensive tackle Christian DiLauro from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Monday.

In a corresponding move, the Broncos placed linebacker Dakota Allen on injured reserve.

DiLauro signed with the Broncos’ practice squad on Oct. 24, and he has yet to appear in a game for Denver. DiLauro appeared in two games for the Titans in 2021 and spent time on the practice squad of the Titans and Commanders this season.

The Broncos signed Allen off the Browns’ practice squad on Nov. 22. Allen injured his hamstring Nov. 27 against the Panthers and returned Sunday to play 21 special teams snaps, the only two games he played for the Broncos.

His season is over.