Cowboys will prepare for Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew this week

Getty Images

The Cowboys played without their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, in an Oct. 16 game against the Eagles and lost 26-17. News came Monday that Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts could miss Saturday’s game between the teams.

Hurts has a sprained shoulder that could keep him out this week.

That would mean the Cowboys would face Gardner Minshew.

In 2021, Minshew started a Week 18 game against the Cowboys when both teams had nothing left to play for in the regular season. He completed 19 of 33 passes for 186 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in a 51-26 Dallas win.

That was his last start.

The Cowboys are preparing for both quarterbacks this week.

“We’ve already looked at our last game of the year with Gardner, so we’ll be ready for Gardner and Jalen,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Monday. “We’ll be ready for both quarterbacks.”

The Cowboys’ loss to the Jaguars in overtime Sunday took the luster off their Christmas Eve game, with the Eagles now in need of only one win in their final three games to clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

The Cowboys have clinched a playoff spot, which likely is the fifth seed as the NFC’s top wild card team.