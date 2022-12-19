DeForest Buckner “in disbelief” after Colts blew 33-0 halftime lead to Vikings

December 19, 2022
Like millions of fans watching at home, Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner couldn’t believe what he was seeing as he watched his team collapse on Saturday.

The Colts went from a 33-0 halftime lead to a 39-36 overtime loss, and Buckner didn’t know what to say afterward.

I’m still in disbelief,” Buckner said, via the Indianapolis Star.

After hearing some of the Colts’ defensive stats — including seven sacks, three turnovers and holding the Vikings to 82 total yards in the first half — Buckner was shocked.

“That’s an unbelievable stat,” Buckner said. “Hearing that, I’m just even more in disbelief.”

Buckner was having a hard time accepting being on the wrong end of the biggest comeback in NFL history.

“It’s embarrassing,” Buckner said.

It’s been an embarrassing season in Indianapolis, but that game was unique, a one-of-a-kind meltdown that the Colts’ players had trouble processing afterward.

