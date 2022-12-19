Doug Pederson: Our season could have gone sideways, guys didn’t let that happen

Getty Images

When the Jaguars were 2-6, it would have been hard to find anyone who thought that they’d have a shot at making the playoffs with three weeks left in the season.

That’s just where they find themselves after Sunday’s overtime win over the Cowboys, however. If the Jaguars win their final three games, they will be the AFC South champions and head coach Doug Pederson praised the team’s resiliency on Sunday.

“We need to be playing meaningful football games in December and January, and we’ve put ourselves in that position,” Pederson said, via the team’s website. “I’m proud of the guys for doing that. Our season could have gone sideways three, four weeks ago, and the guys weren’t going to let that happen. I don’t get caught up in all the storylines and all that, the shoulda-coulda-wouldas. It’s just a matter of those guys in that dressing room believing in themselves and getting the job done. The guys are starting to believe in themselves, too, and that’s important down the stretch.”

Whether the Jaguars can grab a playoff spot or not, the franchise is in much better shape than it was at this point last year and that will mark Pederson’s first year in Jacksonville as a successful one.