“Fairly tough” Bengals defense made life miserable for Tom Brady

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s podcast has some listeners in Cincinnati, although he might be wishing that there were fewer downloads coming from that city after Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

On last week’s episode, Brady called the Bengals defense “fairly tough” and it was clear after Sunday’s 34-23 Bengals win that the description made its way to their locker room. The Bengals defense spearheaded a comeback from 17-0 down on Sunday with Brady turning the ball over four times en route to his first-ever loss after leading by that many points.

Defensive tackle B.J. Hill asked reporters if they remembered that the Bengals “are fairly tough on defense” as he made his way off the field and linebacker Germaine Pratt also referenced Brady’s words in the locker room.

“We got hot,” Pratt said, via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com. “We are a fairly tough defense. You know, fairly tough. I think we are tough as nails to get four turnovers on four possessions.”

Cornerback Eli Apple said that the defense got “that old man tap dancing” and made Brady uncomfortable in the second half. He was asked about Brady looking more comfortable in the first half.

“He was fairly OK, but not good enough to win,” Apple said.

The Bengals now have a six-game winning streak and Sunday’s comeback was reminiscent of the way they played while winning the AFC last season. As teams try to stop that from happening again, it might be better if they refrain from anything other than effusive praise for the Cincinnati defense.