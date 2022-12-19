Giovani Bernard takes full responsibility for botched fake punt amid testy exchange with reporters

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 19, 2022, 10:46 AM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

The Buccaneers’ second-half meltdown in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals began with a botched fake punt on which running back Giovani Bernard was supposed to get the snap and run for a first down, but instead didn’t seem to realize the snap was going to him until the ball hit him. After the game, Bernard had a testy exchange with reporters but admitted that he was to blame.

As reporters approached Bernard to ask him what happened after the game, Bernard complained that they only want to talk to him after something bad happens and haven’t talked to him all season. In a video of the exchange posted by Jenna Laine of ESPN, reporters took issue with that, saying that they haven’t talked to him because he’s been injured and has barely played this season. Bernard at first said he didn’t want to talk.

“Can I go to my family that I have outside?” Bernard asked reporters.

After a moment, however, Bernard did speak to take responsibility for the fake punt.

“Miscommunication, that’s all it was on my part,” Bernard said. “I take complete fault for that. It was complete fault — my fault, that’s it. It’s on me, all me, something I did wrong. It was all on me. No. 25 out there, that’s me. I was the one who did it. It was just me. I messed up. I messed up. Thank you, guys.”

With that, Bernard was done.

15 responses to “Giovani Bernard takes full responsibility for botched fake punt amid testy exchange with reporters

  2. It appeared he wanted to say much more, but thought the better of it. Lack of communication from the staff is a more likely culprit, but he stood and took the heat instead of speaking the entire truth.

  6. Gio is a great dude, feel bad for him he has battled injuries. Media can be relentless for a story when sometimes you just gotta believe you eyes and move on. Leadership in a locker room can prevent alot of this crap.

  7. Fortunately for Giovani the Patriots somehow made an even dumber play yesterday, and that’s the play everyone will remember.

  8. I mean he did mess up, even if it was miscommunication, why was he not looking forward as the ball was ready to snap?

  9. I thought I heard from someone in the media that the play was a fake, but Bernard had the ability to call it off if he didn’t like what he saw. He called it off and the snap hit him anyway. Sounds like he didn’t respond well to the media, but he also didn’t throw the long snapper under the bus for not knowing it was called off. He was a standup teammate in Cincy, I doubt that has changed.

  10. Not bad communication…NO COMMUNICATION by the special teams coach. ….should have made sure 3 people knew it was a trick play…the center…the punter…and Gio. Bad coaching

  11. This is on the head coach hes a moron and needs to go. Total chaos in TB this will be it for Tommy in TB after this year. He cant say fire this guy too like Arians.

  13. I forgot he was still playing. He really has barely done anything in like five years now.
    ==========

    He was fortunate to survive that despicable Ryan Shazier hit.

