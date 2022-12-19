Has the curtain fallen on the Patriot Way?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 19, 2022, 11:42 AM EST
Twenty-one years ago, the Patriots dynasty unofficially was born when the Tuck Rule salvaged a certain loss to the Raiders in the playoffs. On Sunday, in another game against the Raiders, the curtain finally may have fallen on the Patriot Way.

It’s been coming, slowly creeping down from the rafters to the footlights. But it quite possibly dropped the rest of the way when receiver Jakobi Meyers made the kind of boneheaded gaffe that teams coached by Bill Belichick never make.

Well, not never. Not anymore.

Obsessive focus on situational football? Nope.

Do your job? Double nope.

It was a failure of everything that made the Patriots a consistent contender and six-time champion under Belichick. Really, of all 32 teams in the NFL, most would have dubbed the Patriots the least likely to attempt a Stanford band play in a tie game.

As Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy says in the attached video, Belichick quite possibly is so focused on fixing the offense that he’s not spending as much time coaching other things. Some would say that Meyers didn’t need any specific coaching to not do what he tried to do.

Regardless, it’s not what the Patriots do. And ownership surely notices.

It’s very easy to stay the course when things are working. When things aren’t working, it becomes more difficult. Then comes the question of whether ownership even wants to stay the course.

Coaches constantly fire players, invoking “the best interests of the team.” How can the Krafts not at least ask the question of whether change is in the best interests of the team?

Yes, Belichick has won six Super Bowls. He also hasn’t won a playoff game since Super Bowl LIII. And he may not get a chance to lose another playoff game this year.

Again, it’s not “what have you done for me lately?” It’s “what are you doing for me right now, and what will you do for me tomorrow?”

Currently, Belichick continues to experiment with the offense, entrusting it to a couple of guys who were never offensive coaches. There has been unconfirmed chatter that Bill O’Brien will be back in 2023. Maybe it hasn’t been confirmed because it’s still not certain that Belichick will be back.

Ownership also needs to be sensitive to the customer base. Will they tolerate an extended period of failure, simply for nostalgia or blind loyalty or anything other than enjoying the relentless pursuit of more championships? At some point, the folks who buy tickets (or don’t) and support the team (or don’t) have a very loud voice.

Belichick surely wouldn’t be fired. Instead, word more likely would be circulated that Belichick is available to be hired away from the Patriots for fair compensation. And, surely, another team would be willing to give it a whirl with Belichick.

If, that is, he’s willing to coach elsewhere. No one knows the answer to that question, because that question has never been relevant. It may not be relevant yet, but it seems to be moving that way.

After yesterday’s embarrassment against the Raiders, it could be moving that way even faster.

35 responses to “Has the curtain fallen on the Patriot Way?

  2. Regardless, it’s not what the Patriots do. And ownership surely notices.

    ——-

    Bob Kraft has been watching and he is not impressed. One playoff appearance since Brady walked…..and it was a complete embarrassment. Oh yes, ownership notices

  3. New England has gone to 5 Superbowls in the last 10 years and won 3 of them. NO other team is even close to that.

  4. Yep.

    Technically, the Dynasty ended years ago. But symbolically, it ended yesterday. The Patriots are officially just another team.

    They had the best & longest run any fan of any sport could ever possibly hope to have. So, there’s that. I’m sure for most fans, whatever happens now is gravy, but it’s good to get back to some normalcy in the NFL and AFCE in particular.

  6. Belichick surely wouldn’t be fired. Instead, word more likely would be circulated that Belichick is available to be hired away from the Patriots for fair compensation.

    —–
    Maybe a decade ago this would have been an intriguing idea but I really don’t think any team would give up much for a 71 year old head coach.

  7. This last draft was generally regarded as a good one but they haven’t drafted well before that in a long time. Jones and Zappey look like stop gap answers for QB at best and the receivers have been dreadful. Belichick probably gets to stay as long as he wants but I think it’s fair to ask if someone else could turn this thing around and if Belichick even wants to be there long term to do it.

  9. The Patriot Way is a fraud. They won because they had the greatest QB of all time who constantly bailed them out of poor drafts and poor coaching. The truth about is coming out now.

  12. He wants to beat Shula’s record for wins. That’s why he’s still coaching. It’s his last remaining goal.

  15. It might be too early to say the Jets are becoming the new Patriots, but it’s the perfect time to say the Patriots have turned into the new Jets.

  16. I dont think they should fire Belichick, he isnt just a Head Coach hes the EVP also. That means they need to hire a HC and GM and cut ties with most in the organization. Maybe the game has passed Bill by but I think he is still a good coach he has just surrounded himself poorly. Patricia if anything should be on the defense or in the front office. Judge should be coaching special teams. Yesterday was on the players, Meyers and Stevenson know better. Although Jones has been horrible also. Belichick always has had good defenses and special teams but the offense is one of the worst in the league. If they were average this team is obviously in the playoffs.

  17. Yes. It’s very apparent Tom Brady was at least 50% responsible for holding everyone accountable to the Patriot Way. Bad Personnel decisions, nepotism and ego has eroded their greatness

  18. This all on Belichick. If you are not going to throw a hail mary and maybe get a DPI and untimed down to attempt a field goal, then, the only play is to take a knee and go to OT. Being a Raider Fan it’s nice to be on the otherside of these types of plays/calls. Especially against the Pats!

  20. Obsessive focus on situational football? Nope.

    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Belichick’s defense was never “situational”. Just watch the last TD drive by Carr, he didn’t throw to Davante Adam at all, and Belichick had no answer. That is why Pats defense routinely collapsed against versatile offense and running QB, because Belichick didn’t know how to make adjustment.

    On offense, who doesn’t want to make adjustment based on what opponent defense puts on field? It is QB’s ability of mastering different offensive schemes that determines whether coaches can make adjustment.

  21. Weird season for the Patriots. Everyone rightfully predicted this coaching setup would be a disaster but Bill did it anyway, and we’re not closer to finding out if Jones is the QB of the future. Their most notable move was trading for an often injured (and injured now surprise surprise) Parker when it was clear as day this team needs playmakers to keep up with the modern game and the trend the league is going. Yet Bill is still building a team that would be pretty good in the late 90’s and early 2000’s… It’s almost like Bill is treating this season as “meh whatever”. SMH

    For me I think the Patriots really need to break this pattern of building a team and coaching staff by nepotism and cronyism. That never goes well. Remains to be seen if BB agrees that changes have to be made.

  22. We can all agree that the inauguration of Patriots Way was a manufactured outcome based on the prevailing NFL political pecking order

  23. I mean, they are 7-7 and could get to 10-7 and the playoffs. Lots of teams would love to be 7-7 right now coming off a playoff season last year (we won’t discuss how that ended). It looks different now without Brady and with other talent gone, but it isn’t as bad as Tampa Bay, Indy, or Arizona (I don’t list Houston because they are clearly tanking).

  24. Funny how “fans” are ready to draw and quarter a Hall of Fame coach, when stupid players make stupid mistakes.

  25. I would say that the answer is YES. The Patriots have gone from world beaters to a complete embarrassment. Something has got to give. The only thing that you could possibly defend in the game yesterday was the toe that was out of bounds on the TD catch by Coles. That should have been overturned. The rest is on the Patriots team and coaches. It’s time for the Krafts’ to have a serious conversation with Belichick. They have been terrible since Brady left.

  27. The structure and discipline required for winning has absolutely collapsed as has the competency in many phases of the game disappeared through attrition and retirement.

    It is one thing to see a winning franchise begin to lose as much, if not more, as they once won. It is quite another to see that same franchise implode late in games and literally throw them away.

    Lateralling the ball in that situation is akin to a child putting a paperclip into an electrical socket, you need only have the conversation once about not doing it. It makes one wonder what the internal indoctrinations are now that players would even consider such an action, much less actually do it.

    The Patriots are a long, long way from, “Do your job.”

  29. bradygirl12 says:
    December 19, 2022 at 12:03 pm
    I would say that the answer is YES. The Patriots have gone from world beaters to a complete embarrassment. Something has got to give. The only thing that you could possibly defend in the game yesterday was the toe that was out of bounds on the TD catch by Coles. That should have been overturned. The rest is on the Patriots team and coaches. It’s time for the Krafts’ to have a serious conversation with Belichick. They have been terrible since Brady left.

    I dunno their offense was pretty bad in 2019 and that was with Brady.

  30. Id take Belichick with a losing team than every other coach in the league. Because when he gets it right, its gonna be right for a long time. Everything is cyclical. Give him another two years.
    As you saw last night, its the team, not the coaching. If Mac keeps going 13/30 for 112 yards, it wont be long now.
    They are proven coaches.

  31. Someone needs to open a rehab center for Patriots fans because they are having severe withdrawal symptoms.

    Did y’all really think the GOAT was going to leave and the Patriot way would simply continue? BB has a losing record without Tommy. The Patriot way was the Brady way.

  33. Because when he gets it right, its gonna be right for a long time.

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    He will never get it right unless he has a QB who has the skills of turning cheap receivers into top play makers, then he will shamelessly take all the credits.

  34. A long string of poor drafting, the GOAT who won all the rings is gone, a 1st round QB who didn’t look good at his pro day and hasn’t really looked consistently good since (despite the pundits continuing to talk about how much he’s “progressing”), a horrible decision to make a guy with mostly defensive coaching experience the primary play caller, and we’re asking if the curtain has fallen on all the winning, and more specifically, if coach who won all those rings should go.

    Meanwhile, the dates on those Lombardis get further and further into the past.

    I gotta say…if these conditions were true of any franchise that didn’t have a trophy case full of Lombardis won by the guy who still paces the sidelines, this wouldn’t even be a question. The question would just be “how hot is the coach’s seat?”

    So how much back credit does the coach get?

    Whether there was a boneheaded play to end yesterday’s game or not, it looks pretty bad in Foxboro.

  35. They won because they had the greatest QB of all time

    No they didn’t. Joe Montana never played for the Patriots.

