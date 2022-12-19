J.C. Jackson arrested in Massachusetts for non-violent family issue

Getty Images

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was arrested and booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections in Massachusetts Monday.

Boston 25 News reports, via a spokesperson for the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, that Jackson was booked on Monday afternoon for a “family issue” after an appearance in probate court. The nature of the issue is unknown, but the spokesperson said that it is non-violent.

“We are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson,” the Chargers said in a statement, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. “We will continue to gather information on this matter and will refrain from further comment at this time.”

Jackson is out for the season after rupturing the patella tendon in his knee. He signed a five-year deal with the Chargers as a free agent after leaving the Patriots.