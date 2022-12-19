Jaguars sign Gregory Junior to active roster, waive Tyree Gillespie

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced a couple of roster moves involving defensive backs on Monday.

They have signed cornerback Gregory Junior to the active roster from the practice squad. Safety Tyree Gillespie was waived in a corresponding move.

Junior became the first player ever drafted from Ouachita Baptist University when the Jaguars took him in the sixth round this year. He failed to make the team out of camp and has spent the entire season on the practice squad.

Gillespie appeared in three games on special teams this season. He had eight tackles in 11 games for the Raiders last season.

The Jaguars have a quick turnaround to a Thursday night game against the Jets and Junior could make his regular season debut in that contest.