Jalen Hurts: I want guys to know that we’ll always find a way

The first half of Sunday’s game against the Bears did not go the way that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wanted it to go, but throwing two interceptions and taking some big hits didn’t lead to him losing his cool.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown said that Hurts was “the same way as you see him” heading into the second half. Hurts ran for a pair of touchdowns after the break and made some key passes as the Eagles moved to 13-1 and took a step closer to the top spot in the NFC playoff seeding with a 25-20 win.

After the win, Hurts explained why he didn’t show any signs of panic or distress when the game got off on the wrong foot.

“I want those guys to look me in the eyes and know there’s not a doubt,” Hurts said, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. “And to know that with the preparation we put in together that we’ll find a way. I want them to have that trust in me.”

Given the season that Hurts has put together, it’s hard to believe anyone on the Eagles roster lacks trust in his ability to take the team where they need to go. If they did, Sunday’s game should be a strong sign that it’s time to put away their doubt.