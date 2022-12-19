Jalen Hurts’ status in doubt with sprained shoulder

Getty Images

The gambling community was right.

Shortly after the betting odds moved toward the Cowboys beating the Eagles this week, and toward Patrick Mahomes beating Jalen Hurts for the league MVP award, multiple reports emerged that Hurts is injured.

Those reports say that Hurts, the Eagles’ star quarterback and MVP candidate, has a sprained shoulder and may have to miss this week’s game against the Cowboys. It’s unclear how serious the injury is and whether it could affect him beyond this week and into the playoffs.

If Hurts is out, Gardner Minshew will start for the Eagles against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have moved from 1.5-point favorites to 5-point favorites on the news that Hurts may miss Saturday’s game.