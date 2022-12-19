John Harbaugh: We’re not getting into talk about coaching staff changes

Getty Images

The Ravens only scored three points in Saturday’s loss to the Browns and reaction to that in Baltimore included calls for the team to part ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Some of those calls came via handwritten notes dropped off at the team’s facility. Linebacker Tyus Bowser shared a video showing those papers, which, via Melissa Y. Kim of WBAL, earned him a conversation with head coach John Harbaugh.

Bowser also spoke to Roman and Harbaugh said at his Monday press conference that there aren’t going to be any moves made involving members of the coaching staff right now.

“We’re not getting into all that,” Harbaugh said. “You guys can talk about all that, I respect that. I love the fans talking about everything they can talk about. We’re together. We’re a team. We’re spending all of our time getting ready for the Atlanta Falcons with every ounce of energy and fiber we’ve got. With a bunch of very, very good people at what they do who understand everything about our team better than anybody else possibly could. So all that other stuff, we don’t have time for that.”

It’s unclear if Lamar Jackson will be back to face the Falcons on Christmas Eve or if his return would quiet the feeling that the Ravens offense needs to move in a different direction, but it seems any real course correction will wait until at least the end of the season.