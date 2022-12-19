John Hussey: Terry McLaurin clearly off the line, official not obligated to help him line up

Posted by Josh Alper on December 19, 2022, 7:53 AM EST
NFL: New York Giants at Washington Commanders
The Commanders had a touchdown wiped off the board late in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Giants due to an illegal formation penalty on wide receiver Terry McLaurin;

After the game, McLaurin said that he checked with an official to see if he was correctly lined up on the line of scrimmage and was told to move up a little bit, which he did before being flagged after the ball was snapped. Pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post asked referee John Hussey about the crucial call and whether the official is obligated to tell a player if he is lined up correctly.

Hussey said he didn’t see the interaction because he was well behind the line of scrimmage before the play, but noted that no such obligation exists.

“Not typically, and the official could be doing other things, like counting the offense – there’s a multitude of different duties,” Hussey said. “So, I can’t confirm whether the official even saw that or not, but he was clearly off the line of scrimmage. . . . What I was told and what has been confirmed is that the ball was snapped at the half-yard line, and he was lined up a yard back at the one-and-a-half-yard line. In order to be deemed legal he needs to break the belt line, the waist of the center, and he was not breaking the waistline of the center. That’s why the penalty was called, because he was not in a legal formation.”

Hussey was also asked about the Commanders’ final offensive play. It was a fourth down pass to wide receiver Curtis Samuel and Hussey was asked about the lack of a flag for defensive pass interference. 

“Pass interference is a judgment call,” Hussey said. “To the officials it didn’t rise to what they felt was a restriction, thus they didn’t call it. That’s basically the bottom line there. It’s a judgment call and they didn’t believe it was pass interference.”

Had either call gone the Commanders’ way, the game could have gone to overtime and their spot in the playoff order might be a bit stronger. Either way, though, the Commanders would be left with work to do in the final three weeks to book passage to the postseason.

13 responses to “John Hussey: Terry McLaurin clearly off the line, official not obligated to help him line up

  1. Clearly? you just said were told. Wouldn’t it behoove you to watch the film, and correct these longstanding issues week to week?

    Because you “clearly” are getting worse, not better. Every other game now there is multiple absurd ref moments.

    What is this, baseball?

  2. So, the officials are allowed to pick and choose when and who they help lineup? This league sounds more fixed by the day and the egregious reffing errors every week show it is.

  3. You’re asking an official to tell you how to do your job??? Run 100 laps around the backstop!!!

  4. It’s common practice to confirm line up position from the side judge. It literally happens on EVERY play. The NFL is a strange place and players get the short end of it all the time. The officials get little scrutiny for blown calls, etc.

  6. The lack of Referee accountability is getting annoying. It’s like talking with politicians or Lawyers…..Game is almost unwatchable anymore.

  7. It’s really aggravating that they were so by-the-book on this one and then two plays later on the pass interference they were suddenly in let-them-play mode.

    Also, for anyone who didn’t see it, McLaurin had absolutely nothing to do with the play. He was lined up wide for a run up the middle.

    Washington could have done more to help themselves — the two fumbles led pretty directly to 10 points of differential — but it is super aggravating to see it go down like this. The officials were a it questionable the rest of the game too

  8. So the officials took a TD off the board for a procedural call that meant nothing to the play, then didn’t call a completely obvious PI on the next play, which meant everything, and we are supposed to believe it’s all on the up n up? Lol.

  10. qdog112 says:
    December 19, 2022 at 8:58 am
    It’s common practice to confirm line up position from the side judge. It literally happens on EVERY play. The NFL is a strange place and players get the short end of it all the time. The officials get little scrutiny for blown calls, etc.
    _______________

    It may or may not be common practice, and unless you are watching the receivers on every play you have no idea whether it is not. Even if it is, McLaurin is responsible for lining up correctly. And if the official really did tell McLaurin to move up (we only have McLaurin’s word on the subject) it is McLaurin’s obligation to move up far enough. He obviously did not.

  11. qdog112 –

    You are exactly right. Which leads me to ask, why say you have no obligation, surely you shouldn’t tell a player the wrong rules?

    This is getting worse than watching a used car salesman… who is legally blind

  12. I only thought that mattered if it was a pass play. For him to look at the ref, and scoot up after doing so…. Cmon man!

  13. The video shows Terry check with the ref and is literally given a thumbs up from the ref. Not addressing the officiating is starting to impact the integrity of the league.

