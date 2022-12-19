Kevin O’Connell: Justin Jefferson keeps taking illegal hits, and they don’t seem to be accidents

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 19, 2022, 2:15 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is not happy with some of the hits wide receiver Justin Jefferson has taken.

Jefferson, who was on the receiving end of a hit that drew an unnecessary roughness penalty on Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore on Saturday, has repeatedly drawn illegal hits, and O’Connell believes opposing teams are targeting him.

“I think it’s about the fifth or sixth week in a row he took a type of hit that drew a flag. Clearly, there’s an emphasis on the teams we’re playing that some of those hits, they don’t just seem to be by accident at times,” O’Connell said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Jefferson leads the NFL with 1,623 receiving yards this season and has a chance to break the all-time NFL record for receiving yards in a season. Clearly, he’s the player opposing defenses are focusing on. But O’Connell believes teams are doing more than just focusing on Jefferson, and purposely taking illegal shots at him. And by talking about it publicly, perhaps he’s hoping that the officials and the league office are keeping a closer eye on it going forward.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Kevin O’Connell: Justin Jefferson keeps taking illegal hits, and they don’t seem to be accidents

  1. Kevin O’Connell should watch a Niners game and see the hits that Deebo, Aiyuk and McCaffrey are taking. It’s not just Jefferson.

  2. KOC’s statement will have a bigger impact when he mentions it again the week before the Super Bowl.

  3. I’ve noticed that as well … and it’s amazing how he usually pops up without complaining or pleading with the refs for a flag. Great player and not a diva.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.