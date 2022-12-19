Kevin O’Connell: Justin Jefferson keeps taking illegal hits, and they don’t seem to be accidents

Getty Images

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is not happy with some of the hits wide receiver Justin Jefferson has taken.

Jefferson, who was on the receiving end of a hit that drew an unnecessary roughness penalty on Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore on Saturday, has repeatedly drawn illegal hits, and O’Connell believes opposing teams are targeting him.

“I think it’s about the fifth or sixth week in a row he took a type of hit that drew a flag. Clearly, there’s an emphasis on the teams we’re playing that some of those hits, they don’t just seem to be by accident at times,” O’Connell said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Jefferson leads the NFL with 1,623 receiving yards this season and has a chance to break the all-time NFL record for receiving yards in a season. Clearly, he’s the player opposing defenses are focusing on. But O’Connell believes teams are doing more than just focusing on Jefferson, and purposely taking illegal shots at him. And by talking about it publicly, perhaps he’s hoping that the officials and the league office are keeping a closer eye on it going forward.