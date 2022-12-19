Khalil Herbert “cleared, ready to go” for Bears this week

Getty Images

The Bears offensive backfield is set to get a little deeper this week.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on Monday that the team expects to have running back Khalil Herbert back from a hip injury when they face the Bills on Christmas Eve. Herbert has missed the last four games, which leaves him eligible to return for both practice and game action.

“He is cleared, ready to go,” Eberflus said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “He’s got all his jumps, his speed, he’s been cutting, he’s been moving — he looks great. We’re excited about his return.”

Herbert ran 108 times for 643 yards and four touchdowns in the first 10 games of the season. Quarterback Justin Fields sits at 1,000 rushing yards and David Montgomery has 694 yards for a Bears offense that leads the league in rushing attempts, yards, and yards per attempt this season.