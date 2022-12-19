Mitch Trubisky on 21-play drive: That set the tone for the rest of the game

The Steelers dealt a blow to the Panthers’ playoff hopes when they beat Carolina 24-16 on Sunday.

Pittsburgh shut down Carolina’s run game, allowing just 21 rushing yards. But offensively, the team also played clean football with Mitch Trubisky back behind center.

Playing for Kenny Pickett, who is in the concussion protocol, Trubisky finished 17-of-22 passing for 179 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown, nor did he have an interception. But he did finish off a long, long drive to open the third quarter with a QB sneak for a touchdown.

That possession lasted 21 plays, went 91 yards, and took 11:43 off the clock and was a key factor in Pittsburgh seizing control of the contest.

“That might have been the longest I’ve been a part of,” Trubisky said in his postgame press conference. “It’s huge to cap it off with a touchdown. Just great job by the O-line up front. They did a great job protecting me on third down. Then creating those holes for the run game.

“That’s a long drive. I think that really set the tone for the rest of the game coming out with a 21-play drive like that and capping it off with a touchdown. Just a lot of credit to those O-linemen up front. They did a phenomenal job. Backs ran hard. We made great catches on third down.”

Pittsburgh finished 12-of-16 on third down in the game.

At 6-8, the Steelers are technically still “in the hunt” for a playoff spot, as improbable as it may be. Whether they get there or not, Sunday’s game with Trubisky at the helm at least provided a chance to feel positive about the way the club is playing December football.

Mitch Trubisky on 21-play drive: That set the tone for the rest of the game

  2. The O-line will see some additional improvement in the offseason as Pgh seeks to upgrade some of the positions, but as of now this performance is the result of the OL playing as a unit. The group was new at the beginning of the season but the starting 5 have started every game so far. Great team work. And oh, yes, having two acceptable QBs doesn’t hurt either. I hope that Trubinsky re-ups after his contract expires this year. Pickett-Trubisky seems like a nice tandem.

  3. This is who Trubisky is. A lunchpail guy with above average (not elite) athleticism who can manage a game with adequate supporting talent.

    As a guy who can make other players better and carry a team on his back to clutch wins on a regular basis (which is what players drafted #2 overall are supposed to do)? No way. But that’s not his fault, that’s the idiot who drafted him. Glad to see he’s having some success.

  4. A few more plays and they could have literally achieved “three yards and a cloud of dust”

  5. “This is who Trubisky is. A lunchpail guy with above average (not elite) athleticism who can manage a game with adequate supporting talent.”

    I hate the term “game manager” because it makes absolutely no sense. If it was so easy to get first downs and score touchdowns why wouldn’t every team just have a “game manager”? Why overpay for a QB?

  6. More like that 21-play drive set the tone for the rest of the season and playoffs! Keep stacking wins, keep focused, keep humble, and GO STEELERS!

