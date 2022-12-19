Mitch Trubisky on 21-play drive: That set the tone for the rest of the game

Getty Images

The Steelers dealt a blow to the Panthers’ playoff hopes when they beat Carolina 24-16 on Sunday.

Pittsburgh shut down Carolina’s run game, allowing just 21 rushing yards. But offensively, the team also played clean football with Mitch Trubisky back behind center.

Playing for Kenny Pickett, who is in the concussion protocol, Trubisky finished 17-of-22 passing for 179 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown, nor did he have an interception. But he did finish off a long, long drive to open the third quarter with a QB sneak for a touchdown.

That possession lasted 21 plays, went 91 yards, and took 11:43 off the clock and was a key factor in Pittsburgh seizing control of the contest.

“That might have been the longest I’ve been a part of,” Trubisky said in his postgame press conference. “It’s huge to cap it off with a touchdown. Just great job by the O-line up front. They did a great job protecting me on third down. Then creating those holes for the run game.

“That’s a long drive. I think that really set the tone for the rest of the game coming out with a 21-play drive like that and capping it off with a touchdown. Just a lot of credit to those O-linemen up front. They did a phenomenal job. Backs ran hard. We made great catches on third down.”

Pittsburgh finished 12-of-16 on third down in the game.

At 6-8, the Steelers are technically still “in the hunt” for a playoff spot, as improbable as it may be. Whether they get there or not, Sunday’s game with Trubisky at the helm at least provided a chance to feel positive about the way the club is playing December football.