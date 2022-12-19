Monday Night Football: Packers keep playoff hopes alive with 24-12 win over Rams

Posted by Charean Williams on December 19, 2022, 11:21 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The Packers still are a longshot to make the postseason, but they aren’t dead yet. They stayed alive with a 24-12 over the Rams on Monday Night Football.

The Packers improved to 6-8, while the Rams fell to 4-10 and are eliminated from postseason contention. Green Bay still needs lots of help, but the Packers accomplished the first of several things that have to happen for them to make the postseason for a fourth consecutive year.

Green Bay outgained the Rams 345 to 156, ending the game with three kneel downs after reaching the Los Angeles 1-yard line.

Aaron Rodgers went 22-of-30 for 229 yards with a touchdown and an interception, with Romeo Doubs catching five for 55 yards.

Aaron Jones ran for 90 yards on 17 carries and caught four passes for 36 yards and a touchdown. AJ Dillon had 36 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and caught three passes for 35 yards before leaving in the second half for a concussion evaluation.

The Packers had five sacks of Baker Mayfield, including two by Preston Smith, and Rasul Douglas had an interception.

Mayfield completed 12 of 21 passes for 111 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Cam Akers ran for 65 yards on 12 carries.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Monday Night Football: Packers keep playoff hopes alive with 24-12 win over Rams

  1. They’re a longshot, and they have their weaknesses, but I don’t see any invincible powerhouses in the NFC, so who knows? Get hot and good things could happen.

  2. I knew the Baker Mayfield celebration last week would not be good for this week ! Don’t these guys see it’s a marathon not a sprint !

  5. Oh here we go with the packers playoff talk. They’re not going because they aren’t good. Miami will run them off the field next week. Rodgers is a game manager now.

  6. Sweet. With the Dolphins on a losing streak, an overrated Vikings team, and a historical choker of a Lions team left I can see the Packers winning out. They’ve played better the last couple of weeks than most of the year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.