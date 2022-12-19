Monday Night Football: Packers lead Rams 10-6 at halftime

Getty Images

Before Monday night, only two field goals ever had been made over 50 yards at Lambeau Field when the temperature is 25 or below. It is 16 degrees at Lambeau tonight.

Matt Gay joined Greg Joseph and Mason Crosby with a long-distance kick in frigid conditions at the stadium, nailing a 55-yarder with 46 seconds left in the half. The field goal is tied for the third-longest in the stadium’s history regardless of temperature.

The Packers lead the Rams 10-6 at halftime.

Gay also made a 33-yarder in the first half, and Crosby had a 34-yarder.

The only touchdown of the game came on an 8-yard run by AJ Dillon, who has seven carries for 37 yards and two catches for 18 yards. Aaron Jones has six carries for 35 yards and one catch for 25 yards.

Aaron Rodgers is 10-of-15 for 108 yards and an interception, with Randall Cobb catching three for 32 yards.

For the Rams, Cam Akers has six carries for 33 yards, and Baker Mayfield has completed 8 of 14 passes for 74 yards. Van Jefferson has two receptions for 32 yards.