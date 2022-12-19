Monday Night Football: Rams center Brian Allen is active

Getty Images

The Rams already had ruled out five players for Monday Night Football, so they had only two decisions to make for their inactive list.

The Rams won’t have defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who will miss his third consecutive game with a high-ankle sprain. He had never previously missed a game with an injury in his career.

He has 49 tackles, five sacks and 11 quarterback hits in 11 games this season.

The Rams also already had ruled out quarterback John Wolford (neck), defensive tackle Marquise Copeland (ankle), cornerback David Long Jr. (groin) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip).

Center Brian Allen (knee) will play despite his questionable designation. He was the only injured player on either team whose availability was in question heading into today.

With Wolford out, Baker Mayfield and Bryce Perkins will be the active quarterbacks for the Rams.

The Rams’ other inactives are offensive tackle Bobby Evans and defensive tackle Larrell Murchison.

The Packers already ruled out left tackle David Bakhtiari (illness/abdomen).

Bakhtiari, who had an emergency appendectomy two weeks ago, will miss a second game. Rookie Zach Tom is expected to start at left tackle.

The Packers’ other inactives are cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, linebacker Krys Barnes, offensive tackle Caleb Jones and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.