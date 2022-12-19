On Our Way Home: Chapter Thirty-one

Anthony Zych

I ate as much food as I wanted to eat. I drank as much wine as I wanted to drink. I lived for the day. For that day. I cleared a spot for the photograph on the mantle, and I found myself staring at it throughout the morning, afternoon, and evening.

I helped with the meal preparations, zealously and diligently and without complaining a single time. Linda had decided to salvage the ham that Buster had defiled. I carefully sliced pieces from the bone, so that our guests wouldn’t endure the imperfect presentation of a dinner-table centerpiece missing a conspicuous chunk that would soon be deposited somewhere in the backyard.

The house hummed with the full-blown happiness of Christmas. Everything felt different, special. I didn’t even brace myself for something to go haywire. I knew in my heart that it wouldn’t. Even if that was a hallucination, too, I welcomed it.

Nothing bothered me. Nothing. Linda’s parents were a joy. The other guests, including the snot-nosed nephews who knew how to push my buttons and loved doing it, warmed my heart. I wanted the day to be perfect, and perfect it was. Sure, there were a few minor things that on any other occasion would have left me feeling irritated. Not this time. Not this day.

Could it have been even more perfect? Sure. Linda and I could have rekindled the portion of our relationship that had filled the house with children. But I knew that ship had sailed, and I knew the direction it was heading. Trying to use the magic of Christmas to alter the inevitable would have only undermined the day. I knew my fate. I accepted it. I welcomed it.

I woke up early Tuesday morning, and I remembered that Earl Matherson had expected me to show up that same day to give them a rehearsal of my closing argument. I called Sally and asked as nicely as I could if we could postpone it until Wednesday. I heard the line go quiet as she pressed the mute button on her phone so that she could run it by Earl. Whatever she (or he) said next, I wasn’t going. But I didn’t want him to be upset with her about it.

When she returned, she asked me if I could be there at five o’clock the next afternoon. I smiled broadly as I promised that nothing would keep me from being there. Well, almost nothing.

I retrieved the newspaper, flipping through the ever-thinning collection of local stories that had no viable home on the Internet. I read the obituaries, studying the pictures of the dearly departed and the prose accompanying the official announcements that they had gone wherever they go, learning whatever they learned, doing whatever they do. It was obvious which ones were written by a family member and which ones had been pounded out by whichever low-level staffer who had studied journalism in college with slightly greater career aspirations in mind. Would the person who typed up the perfunctory details of the passing of Robert Lee Ashwell, 85, ever achieve what he or she wanted before someone else summarized the surviving family members of him or her? Had I? Had anyone?

How many people get to the end of the road with no regrets, having done everything they ever wanted to do, experienced everything they wanted to experience, seen everything they wanted to see? Most expect they’ll have more time than they get. Most wanted, quietly or not, something more or different from what they got. At the end, does it even matter? Rich or poor, tall or short, handsome or ugly, thin or fat, happy or sad, fulfilled or empty, the end comes for us all. A small handful are remembered beyond the boundaries of their own circle of family and friends. Once it’s all over, does that matter, either?

I sat there thinking about those things and others until I heard Macy’s small legs working their way from upstairs. She smiled at me, and I smiled back. I started crying again.

“Daddy, why are you sthad?”

“I’m not sad, Macy. I’m happy.”

“Why are you happy?”

“Well, I’m happy because we’re going to make pancakes.”

“You mustht really like pancakesth.”

I laughed and got up, scooping her from the ground and carrying her to the kitchen. Wrapping my arm around her skinny torso and dipping her down and lifting her up and listening to her cackle every step of the way. She helped me make a big batch of pancakes, enough to feed the family several times over. I dropped a few toward Buster, pretending each time that it was an accident. Macy laughed, sounding more and more like my brother, every time I said “oops” and Buster gobbled up a small, thin circle of grilled dough.

I asked her to go get Linda and the boys, to tell them we had pancakes and that I wanted everyone to have breakfast together. She relished being given a project, and she darted upstairs. Buster ordinarily would have followed her, but there were more pancakes. I fed him another one or two by hand before getting the syrup properly heated in the microwave and setting the table. I clanged the dishes and utensils a little more loudly than necessary, hoping to reinforce the message Macy would be delivering.

I knew there was a chance Mark and Joseph wouldn’t make it down. I decided not to let it bother me if they didn’t show up. I didn’t want them to think anything was amiss, and the last thing I wanted was for them to ever feel any regret about skipping what I’d hoped would be one final special family occasion before change came abruptly, decisively, and permanently.

The table was set. Wisps of steam rose from the syrup. The pancakes were on a large plate I’d slid into the oven, set on a temperature high enough to keep them warm but low enough to keep them from drying out.

I decided we’d eat at the good table. I lifted the plates and walked into the dining room. I began whistling Silver Bells. I got to the table and put the stack down on the surface.

“You got enough there for us?”

I looked up, and there they were. All three of them. My father sat at one end, fedora on his lap, overcoat still on. He’d licked his fingers and was working unsuccessfully on smoothing his bristly white hair. To his right was my mother, smiling at me. My brother sat across from her. He wasn’t quite smiling, but he wasn’t frowning, either. The lightning bolt was gone from above his eyebrow, and he looked far less like the skinny, wiry figure and more like the man who had last been inside my house the day before he died.

“I love the smell of pancakes,” my brother said.

“You always preferred French toast,” my mother said.

“I can make some if you want,” I said to my brother.

“We won’t be staying long enough to eat,” she said.

My father frowned at that.

“I could really go for some pancakes,” he said.

“We don’t have time,” she said. “You know that.”

“How did you like the picture?” my father said.

“How do you know about that?”

“Where did you think it came from? Santa Claus?”

I looked at my mother. Her smile was even broader.

“I’ve been carrying that around for a long time. I like where you put it.”

“My face looks weird in it,” my brother said.

“That’s because the two of you were monkeying around,” my father added. “But I didn’t mind. I knew it was the only way both of you would be smiling.”

“What did we do?” I said.

“You don’t remember?” Michael said.

“It’s not a quiz,” I said. “I truly don’t remember.”

“You sang that song you were just whistling,” my mother said.

“Silver bells, my butt smells,” my father sang in a choppy, uneven voice.

It came back to me. I started laughing. My brother did too, sounding more like Macy than himself.

My mother put her hand over her mouth, as she always used to do when something amused her. It was something that didn’t happen often, and I remembered how happy it made me when I’d find a way to make her laugh.

The moment passed, and I saw my father put his hat back on.

“Well,” he said. “It’s time.”

“Just like that?”

“We don’t make the rules,” he said.

He stood first, then my brother. He walked around the table and helped my mother to her feet. The three of them stood there. I watched them. They watched me. I knew they were waiting for me. I walked toward them, and the four of us wrapped our arms around each other in a group hug that hadn’t happened in a very, very long time, possibly not since the day the photo on the mantle was taken.

I closed my eyes in their embrace. A rush of memories flooded my mind, quickly and slowly at the same time. Mornings and evenings and outings and dinners and parties and trips in the car and every experience we’d shared in the short time, in the grand scheme of things, that we’d shared a home. I lost track of time. It could have been seconds. It could have been hours. It could have been years. I began to understand what Michael had been explaining to me. I felt fully within however they’d been existing since that fundamental change in their existences had occurred.

I dropped my arms and stepped away without intending to do it. It happened when it was supposed to happen. I opened my eyes. They were gone.

I stood there, wondering whether I’d done the right thing. Whether I’d made the right decision.

And then Macy came skipping into the dining room.

“They’re coming,” she said. “I told them we’re having pancakesth, and they said they’re coming.”

