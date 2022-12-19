On Our Way Home: Chapter Thirty-two

Anthony Zych

I pulled into the driveway. The sky was blue. The air was crisp. Christmas once again was only three days away.

We’d settled into a routine. Instead of knocking on the door or blowing the horn or calling anyone, I’d send a one-word text to Linda. Here. That was the code, the signal, the trigger that would result in one or more of the kids emerging from the front door and making their way to the car. The Subaru had been traded for an Audi. I spent more than I should have on it. But it had been a good year.

Financially, that is. The divorce was finalized quickly, and so it had been a good year for Linda, too. That was fine by me. I didn’t fight any of it. When I decided to stay, I decided to accept whatever would happen. And it was my fault. I accepted that, too. Everything was my fault. She didn’t fall out of love with me; I pushed her there. I had to live with that, and I would never be upset with her for a natural reaction to the way I’d behaved for all those years.

Could I have gotten a better settlement if I’d told my lawyer to go full-blown, razor-toothed barracuda? Probably. I didn’t care. I wanted Linda and the kids to have more than enough. They deserved it.

I’d finally decided to start advertising on TV, to start taking on injury cases. Someone needed to do it. Why not me? I’d already settled several of them, and the money was strong. As usual, Linda had been right.

Sally Matherson’s case remained caught in the gears of the appellate process. The verdict would continue to generate more interest than the money would have earned in any low-risk investment, so that was fine by me, too. U-Sav-Plentee threw the Hail Mary pass after losing at trial, because the company always did. Because it could. Barring something completely unexpected, I’d be entitled to forty percent of $2.4 million. But for my divorce—and but for Earl being a gratuitous jerk—I would have cut my fee. Not this time. I had earned every penny. And then some. Plus, I needed whatever I could get for the monthly nut I had to surrender, by decree of the family court judge. Again, I didn’t mind any of it.

We technically had joint custody of the kids. But I didn’t want to disrupt their routine. I’d swing by whenever, wherever. Sometimes with not much notice. Linda was grateful I didn’t push to have them spend the night more often at my new place, so she never resisted any of my requests to pick up the kids for a few hours. I tried to spend more and more time with them individually, in order to have a strong relationship with each child. I realized by November that I’d done more actual parenting over the past year than I had during all of their lives combined. Maybe this really was a good thing.

And I didn’t have a brain tumor, after all. The CAT scan and the MRI were clear. Blood tests were fine. The doctors concluded it was something called Meniere’s disease. I’d never heard of it, one of the many conditions there isn’t one specific test to diagnose, that they just conclude that’s what it is after ruling out everything else it could be. Inner ear situation. It was causing the sudden bouts of nausea. The doctors were surprised I didn’t have vertigo. I didn’t tell them about the hallucinations, if that’s what they were. I took some medication for a while and it got better.

The hallucinations had stopped, if that’s what they were. I didn’t see my father, my mother, or my brother again. And nothing else unusual occurred. Time passed, other issues intervened, and the memory of whatever had happened those few days in late December of the prior year began to fade.

But not completely. Macy came skipping down the walkway from the front stoop a few minutes after I’d sent the text. She was bigger, but not by much. Her hair was longer and slowly getting darker. It seemed destined to land on a shade somewhere between mine and Linda’s, just as the boys’ had. She climbed into the back seat of the car, behind the front passenger seat, so that she could see me more easily when we talked. She badly wanted to be old enough to sit up front, but she accepted the rules.

“Hi Daddy,” she said. “I can’t believe it’s going to be Christmas in only three days.”

“It always flies by,” I said. “Wait until you’re old like me.”

“You’re not old, Daddy.”

“I’m old enough.”

“Old enough to what?”

“To feel old,” I said. “And to know I’m old. But that’s fine. We all get old, if we’re lucky.”

“What’s that mean?”

“Nothing,” I said, thinking of Michael and trying not to wonder what it was that made him choose to go without getting the same choice I’d had (if any of that was real), regretting that I didn’t ask him when I had the chance. Our conversation happened so fast that night (if it happened), and it really wasn’t about him. It was about me and my decision. It wasn’t real, I reminded myself. So even if I’d asked him about it, whatever he would have said wouldn’t have been real, either.

“Earth to Daddy,” Macy said, smiling. Her catchphrase from a year ago had morphed into an inside joke we would always share. I looked back at her. She was looking more and more like Linda, but I was starting to see something emerging that was going to make her even prettier, more passionate, more complicated. Maybe someone whose husband would know what he had and not screw it all up.

“So where are we going, Daddy?”

The lisp was gone. Linda finally agreed to prioritize it, maybe because I didn’t fight any of the divorce stuff. A couple months of speech therapy, and it was gone. Like it was never there.

“We’re going to my hometown. We’re going there for the afternoon.”

“Is it far?”

“About a hundred miles. Is that OK?”

“Can we listen to Christmas songs on the way?”

I turned up the volume on the radio. The Little Drummer Boy happened to be playing.

“Pa-rum-pum-pum-pum!” she squealed, with a little laugh that reminded me of my brother, just like every other time I’d heard her laugh since the first time I’d noticed it last Christmas.

We drove and talked and listened to Christmas songs. She sang the ones she knew, and she pointed out to me the ones she didn’t. She asked me questions about growing up, about my parents and my brother. When we weren’t talking I was trying to think of the right way, if there was one, to ask her about the old man and his wife. I didn’t want to say too much, but I was also curious about what she remembered, if she remembered anything. If she actually saw them at all or whether it really was an extremely elaborate hallucination.

After nearly an hour in the car, I blurted it out.

“Macy, do you remember those people we sat with at church last year?”

“The Alexanders?”

“Yes,” I lied. “The Alexanders. What do you remember about last year?”

“We saw them at the store, right? When we were buying all the stuff for the tree.”

“Yes, we did.”

“Weren’t they supposed to come to the house for Christmas dinner?”

“You invited them,” I said. “I definitely remember that.”

“I can’t remember why they didn’t come,” she said.

I stole a glance in the rearview mirror. I could see her scrunching her face together, same as she always did when thinking hard.

“They ate with us at Christmas Eve breakfast, too. Right?”

I nodded. I could feel my eyes getting wet, just a little bit.

“They came and sat with us at church,” she said. “I sat between them. They were so nice.”

“Yes. They were.” I turned my head a bit to the left as I drove, hopeful she wouldn’t notice I was getting emotional, something I didn’t expect and something I didn’t want to explain.

“You know how I know you’re not old, Daddy?”

“How’s that, Sweetie?”

“You remember things. Old people don’t remember things.”

“Why do you say that?”

“Well,” she said, “they’re old. When I saw them at church the next time and I said hello to them, I don’t think they remembered me.”

I sat quietly for a few miles of the drive, thinking about that one. About what it potentially meant to whatever it was I’d experienced, starting exactly one year ago that same morning.

“It was weird, Daddy. I went up to them and started talking to them. They looked the same, but they didn’t act the same. That’s when I knew old people sometimes don’t remember things.”

I nodded without saying anything.

“So you’re not old, Daddy. Because you remember things.”

We went back to singing Christmas songs for the rest of the drive, until I took the exit that led to the neighborhood where I’d grown up. We drove by our house. It seemed smaller than I remembered, and some of the others had gotten a little run down. But the neighborhood had that same familiar feel. I caught myself looking around to see if maybe they were wandering the streets, or if that big Chevy was parked somewhere. I was both happy and sad to not see any sign of them.

I drove around town to show her the places I knew so well. The small Catholic school where I’d spent so many days. The church next to it. She wanted to see it. I took her inside. It felt, it looked, and it smelled exactly the same as it always did. Two distinct phases of my life intersected, without incident. They coexisted, not collided. I kept looking for them. I saw nothing. I felt nothing. They were gone.

We’re on our way home.

They were home. Whatever had happened last year, they were home.

I checked my phone. It would be dark in less than an hour. I thought about skipping the last stop. Once we were in the car and back on the road, I decided to go there. For the first time since they buried my brother across from my parents.

I hadn’t told Linda I’d been thinking about taking Macy to the cemetery. Maybe Linda assumed we’d stop there. She knew me well enough to know I wouldn’t go back there without visiting their graves. But I didn’t want to traumatize Macy so close to Christmas. So I decided I’d simply explain to her where we were going, and to give her a chance to say she didn’t want to do it.

She didn’t object. She seemed curious. And it’s not as if kids never go to a place like that, I told myself. She needed to go there someday. Today was the right day to do it.

The Audi rolled through the entrance. The front of the cemetery contained the many graves that no one ever visited. The dates on some of the stones were jarring to see. They’d been there a hundred years or longer. I thought back to last year. I wondered where all those people were.

As the car rolled deeper into the field of granite markers or various shapes and sizes, the dates became more recent. I saw a few other cars parked, with one or two people cleaning stones and adorning them with holly or leaving a potted poinsettia. I struggled to remember exactly where they were, but as we got closer, it came back to me. There was one particularly unusual headstone, a large black marker turned into a diagonal that always served as the reminder to me of the right location. I parked the car and popped the trunk.

“You don’t have to come with me, if you don’t want to.”

“I do, Daddy. I want to see where grandma and grandpa are. And Uncle Michael.”

Hearing her say those words caused my eyes to well again. I got out of the car and went to the back. I removed the small box I’d tucked inside and waited for Macy. She didn’t ask me what I had.

She recognized that it was a place for quiet, for solemnity and respect. It made me proud. It made me think that, someday, maybe she’d be bringing her own child to visit me in a place like that. Maybe in that exact same place. I’d never really thought about where I’d be buried. I’d considered cremation. In that moment, I decided not to deprive her of the chance to have a specific place where she could see me, whenever she wanted to. Even if she rarely ever did.

She reached for my hand as we moved slowly over the ground. The grass was softer than it should have been in late December. It allowed us to move in silence toward the destination.

I noticed that someone had been buried that same day, a few rows over. Two men were dismantling the tent that had been erected for the service. They were carrying the pieces toward a truck that had the name of the cemetery painted in block letters on the side.

I turned back and saw the stone, with my parents’ names next to each other under our last name, in all capitals.

Macy pointed with her free hand and said, “Grandma and grandpa.”

We stopped in front of it. I was crying. I noticed that Macy was, too.

“It’s OK, Macy. They’ve been gone a long time.”

“But why do they have to be in the ground? In the dark? Are they scared?”

“They’re not. They’re not down there. That’s just who they used to be.”

Tears rolled over her cheeks, spilling out from behind her glasses.

“So where are they?”

“They’re home, Macy. They’re home.”

I turned to the other side of the row, where Michael was buried. I saw the year he was born. I remembered clearly when they brought him home from the hospital. I saw the year he died. I tried not to remember anything about that part of it.

I pulled the box open. It was the picture I’d gotten last Christmas. I bent over and placed the frame at the base of his stone, propping it up and making sure it stayed firmly in place.

Macy smiled when he saw it. She then looked confused.

“Don’t you want to keep it?”

“This is a different one. I still have the other one.”

“Is he home, too, Daddy?”

“He is,” I said to her.

“Was he nice?”

“He was. He would love you so much. You remind me of him.”

“Do you think he sees me?”

“I know he does. They all do. Every day.”

“I wish I could see them.”

“Someday, you will. A long, long time from now.”

She seemed to be happy about that, despite the implication. We stood there for a while, not saying anything. I said a silent prayer. I asked him to forgive me for not coming sooner, for forgetting about him for all those years.

We walked back to the car, hand in hand. We’d both stopped crying.

“Where are we going next, Daddy?”

“We’re going home, Macy. And you’re going to have a great Christmas.”

“Not like last year, when you lived with us.”

“It will still be great. I promise.”

I helped her inside the back seat of the car, and I got in front. The men were still working, carrying the pieces of the tent back to the truck. One of them was skinny, with scraggly hair and a ratty mustache.

The setting sun caught something above his eyebrow. It glistened. I could see what it was.

I smiled at him.

He smiled back at me and waved.