Rams elevate Earnest Brown, T.J. Carter for Monday Night Football

The Rams announced a couple of additions to their roster for Monday Night Football against the Packers.

The team has promoted defensive ends Earnest Brown IV and T.J. Carter from the practice squad. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

The Rams made Brown a fifth-round choice last year.

He made his NFL debut last week against the Raiders, making two tackles on two defensive snaps and five on special teams.

Carter was elevated for the game against the Seahawks on Dec. 4, and he played one defensive snap and five on special teams. It was his first career action.