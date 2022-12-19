Ravens sign John Simpson to practice squad

Posted by Charean Williams on December 19, 2022, 4:32 PM EST
NFL: OCT 23 Texans at Raiders
Getty Images

Free agent offensive guard John Simpson visited the Ravens on Thursday. He signed to their practice squad Monday.

The team announced it is using a veteran exception on Simpson.

Simpson, 25, was waived by the Raiders on Dec. 10.

The Raiders made Simpson a fourth-round pick in 2020, and he started two games as a rookie and all 17 at left guard last season.

He started the first two games this season and appeared in 11 contests.

To make room for Simpson, the Ravens cut outside linebacker Julian Stanford from the practice squad. Stanford appeared in one game for the Ravens, playing 12 snaps on special teams Week 12 against Jacksonville.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.