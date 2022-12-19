Report: Marcus Peters likely to miss time with calf strain

Getty Images

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters had to leave Saturday’s loss to the Browns with a calf injury and did not return.

It sounds like he’s going to need a little more time to get back on the field.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Peters suffered a calf strain and is likely to miss time. But he should return sooner than later.

Peters has recorded six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception in 13 games for the Ravens this season.

With the Week 15 results, the Ravens fell out of first place in the AFC North They’re now 9-5 and the AFC’s No. 5 seed, with the Bengals taking over first place at 10-4.

Baltimore hosts Atlanta and Pittsburgh for its next two games before finishing the season on the road at Cincinnati.