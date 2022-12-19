Report: Packers to release Sammy Watkins

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 19, 2022, 12:30 PM EST
The Packers are moving on from a veteran receiver they signed in the offseason.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Green Bay is releasing Sammy Watkins.

Watkins has not contributed much through the 2022 season, catching just 13 passes for 206 yards this season. He never had more than three catches in a game, reaching a season-high 93 yards back in Week Two before missing several games to injury. he then caught three passes for 47 yards in the Week 10 win over Dallas but hadn’t recorded a reception since.

He played just four offensive snaps in the Week 12 loss to Philadelphia and seven snaps in the Week 13 win over Chicago and did not receive a target in either game.

Receiver Romeo Doubs is slated to come back for Monday night’s game against the Rams. He’s been out since suffering an ankle injury in Week Nine. He has 31 catches for 314 yards with three TDs this season.

Watkins will be subject to waivers. If no team claims him, then he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.

6 responses to “Report: Packers to release Sammy Watkins

  2. Not sure why teams continue to sign him. Sure he’s talented but he’s hurt more than 90% of the time.

  3. This season for Rogers reminds me of 2019 for Brady.
    Rogers has no weapons at WR that can get open on a consistent basis
    Rogers only real help are the two RB.

    This season isn’t a Rogers issue but more a lack of talent around him.

  5. Watkins might as well have played in the NBA! In no other league have a seen a guy sit on the bench and produce nothing, yet continue to get contracts!

