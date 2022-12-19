Report: Sam Hubbard is expected to miss a few weeks with calf injury

Getty Images

Already down one starting defensive end in Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals now have another injury concern with defensive end Sam Hubbard.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Hubbard is expected to miss a few weeks with the left calf injury he suffered during Sunday’s victory over the Buccaneers.

But, Pelissero reports, there is hope that Hubbard will be able to return for the playoffs.

Head coach Zac Taylor did not offer any specifics on Hubbard’s injury following Sunday’s win other than to say Hubbard had a calf injury.

Hubbard leads the Bengals with 6.5 sacks in 2022. He also has three passes defensed, a forced fumble, 11 tackles for loss, and 21 QB hits.

Hendrickson suffered a fractured wrist in last week’s game. While he hasn’t been placed on injured reserve, he’s still week-to-week with his injury.

Cincinnati will play at New England in Week 16 before taking on Buffalo and Baltimore at home to end the regular season.