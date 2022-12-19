Steve Wilks: I don’t want anybody in this building talking playoffs

Getty Images

A two-game winning streak gave the Panthers’ playoff hopes some life, but they weren’t able to add another one to the list against the Steelers on Sunday.

The Steelers took a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter and a comeback bid fell short as the Panthers settled for three field goals in the final 15 minutes of a 24-16 loss that dropped them to 5-9 on the season. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore called it “real hurtful” to lose at home and “know that we’ve got to possibly depend on other teams losing or something is hurtful when we had the keys to it.”

Panthers head coach Steve Wilks said in his press conference that he didn’t even want a mention of the playoff angle.

“I thought the focus was fine. The execution did not prevail,” Wilks said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “Still not worrying about it last week, not worrying about it now. We’ve got to worry about trying to get ourselves right to win a football game. I don’t want anybody in this building talking playoffs.”

As it turns out, though, the Panthers’ loss didn’t change their outlook for the postseason. Losses by the Falcons and Buccaneers mean that the Panthers will still be division champs if they win their final three games of the season.

Just don’t mention that to the head coach.