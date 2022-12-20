49ers open 21-day practice window for Javon Kinlaw

Getty Images

The league’s top defense is getting healthier.

The 49ers have designated defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window.

Kinlaw has not played since Week Three. He’s coming off a torn ACL last season and went on IR with fluid buildup in his knee. Kinlaw has recorded a pair of tackles.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that as soon as Kinlaw is ready, he’ll play.

“I know he feels as good as he’s felt,” Shanahan said in his press conference. “I know how hard he’s worked to get to this point. I know how pumped he is to [have] the opportunity to come back and be a part of a playoff team. So just talking to him this morning, he’s geared up and ready to go as I’ve seen him and his spirits are high.”

The 49ers have also opened the practice window for rookie defensive tackle Kalia Davis, who was on the non-football injury list after tearing his ACL in his final college season at UCF. San Francisco picked him in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

San Francisco has also signed cornerback Tre Swilling to its practice squad.