AJ Dillon cleared after concussion evaluation

Getty Images

Packers running back AJ Dillon left Monday night’s win over the Rams in order to undergo a concussion evaluation and head coach Matt LaFleur delivered good news about his condition on Tuesday.

LaFleur said that Dillon passed tests on Monday night and again on Tuesday, so he has been cleared to work with the team as they prepare for Saturday’s road game against the Dolphins.

Dillon ran 11 times for 36 yards and two touchdowns while also catching three passes for 35 yards in the 24-12 win over the Rams. Aaron Jones had 126 offensive yards and a touchdown, so the Packers got good production from both backs as they kept their playoff hopes alive.

Dillon has 154 carries for 660 yards and five touchdowns on the season.