Bears don’t know if Teven Jenkins will play again this season

Bears guard Teven Jenkins was stretchered off the field with a neck injury during last Sunday’s game against the Eagles and he went to the hospital for further evaluation.

On Monday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that Jenkins got out of the hospital later in the day and was seeing specialists to gain more information about his next steps. Eberflus said that there was “encouraging” news about Jenkins’ outlook, but added that the team doesn’t yet know if he’ll be able to return to the field this season.

“We’ll see,” Eberflus said, via the Associated Press. “We’ll see. I don’t know yet. I don’t know. All those injury reports will come out tomorrow or we’ll know more as time goes. But that’s where it is right now.”

Jenkins was a second-round pick in 2021 after playing tackle at Oklahoma State, but was limited to six games as a rookie because of a back injury. He moved inside this season and has started 10 of the 12 games he’s played for the Bears.