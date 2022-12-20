Ben Skowronek, Brian Allen are out for the season with calf strains

Getty Images

Starting center Brian Allen and wide receiver Ben Skowronek are out for the season after straining a calf muscle Monday night against the Packers.

Rams coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday that both will end the season on injured reserve.

“Both of those guys got their calves pretty good,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team website.

Left tackle Joe Noteboom tore an Achilles in Week 6, ending his season, and left guard David Edwards‘ season ended with a second concussion this season. Edwards played only four games.

Allen played seven games, including the two snaps he played Monday night. He underwent a knee procedure in Week 2, costing him five games, and a left thumb injury kept him out in Weeks 11 and 12. He also has had swelling in his knee.

Coleman Shelton, who started at right guard Monday night before moving to center to replace Allen, will remain the Rams’ starting center the rest of the season. Shelton and right tackle Rob Havenstein are the Rams’ only healthy offensive linemen out of the five who started the season opener.

“Brian, being so instrumental on the interior parts of the line, the communication,” McVay said. “Coleman does a nice job stepping in, but other guys, it has an effect on the totality of the unit. That’s a challenge for sure, especially with the amount of moving parts we’ve had at the quarterback position. But it is what it is, and you continue to handle it accordingly.”

The Rams’ receiving corps already has lost Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II, with Skowronek helping make up for their absence. He ends his second season with 39 receptions for 376 yards.

“That’s a tough loss for Ben, because he’s done a good job of getting a lot of opportunities to grow and mature as a receiver, and really a complete player on this team,” McVay said. “That’ll be tough to miss those last three games for him.”

McVay said linebacker Jake Gervase also will miss the rest of the season with a sprained ankle.