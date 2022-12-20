Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey will be limited in Tuesday practice

Getty Images

As the division-champion 49ers get their practice week started, two of their most important offensive players will be on the field but limited participants.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Kyle Shanahan said at his Tuesday press conference that quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey would be among the players limited in the session.

Purdy is dealing with an oblique injury, playing through it during last Thursday’s victory over the Seahawks. McCaffrey has been listed with a knee injury that has limited him in practice sessions over the last couple of weeks. But he hasn’t missed any playing time with the issue.

At this point, receiver Deebo Samuel is still week-to-week. Because the 49ers have already clinched their division and there isn’t much of a chance for the team to get the NFC’s No. 1 seed, San Francisco doesn’t really have to rush Samuel back into action. Shanahan generally doesn’t seem to want to rest players, but those who are already injured present different choices.

“I think this week, maybe there would be a chance if we were that desperate,” Shanahan said of Samuel. “So, I’m not even looking into it this week. We’ll see how he is next Monday and make that same decision.”

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive tackle Kevin Givens, and defensive lineman Kerry Hyder also won’t practice on Tuesday.

Safety Tarvarius Moore, cornerback Charvarius Ward, and defensive lineman Arik Armstead will be limited.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas won’t practice or will be limited with his ankle injury.