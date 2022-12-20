Brock Purdy jerseys are flying off the shelves

Getty Images

Forget about TB12. In San Francisco, it’s all about BP13.

Via the San Francisco Chronicle, the 49ers are seeing high demand for Brock Purdy jerseys.

Purdy’s jersey is among the most popular on NFLShop.com, and the team has called the demand for the item “sky high.”

A shipment before the team’s most recent home game, against the Buccaneers, sold out quickly. On Saturday, they host the Commanders.

It’s no surprise. Purdy has become one of the great stories of the 2022 season — the last player drafted, pressed into service after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an injury. And Purdy has beaten the Dolphins, the Bucs, and the Seahawks.