Posted by Mike Florio on December 20, 2022, 12:50 PM EST
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

Forget about TB12. In San Francisco, it’s all about BP13.

Via the San Francisco Chronicle, the 49ers are seeing high demand for Brock Purdy jerseys.

Purdy’s jersey is among the most popular on NFLShop.com, and the team has called the demand for the item “sky high.”

A shipment before the team’s most recent home game, against the Buccaneers, sold out quickly. On Saturday, they host the Commanders.

It’s no surprise. Purdy has become one of the great stories of the 2022 season — the last player drafted, pressed into service after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an injury. And Purdy has beaten the Dolphins, the Bucs, and the Seahawks.

13 responses to “Brock Purdy jerseys are flying off the shelves

  3. If he wins a playoff game he has to start next year regardless of Lance.
    Of course defenses will have enough tape on him as well.

  5. Say what you want about Shanahan but his luck this year at the QB position has been incredible.

  6. Purdy Boy is the Clara flavor of the month in the Shanahan carousel of injured QB’s but I’m sure that jersey will soon be a collectors item. If Clara fan was smart they would jump on that Josh Johnson jersey because he’s the next QB up.

  7. A last minute order for Purdy jerseys has the elves quite upset at the North Pole. They’re wondering who in the heck is this Purdy guy, and why so many people in the Bay Area want them.

  10. Seahawk fans constantly crying on Niner threads this year, especially after Brock flashed his rooster in that beat down last Thursday. Cheer up 11’s – there’s always Drew Lock!

  11. Shame they gave up all those picks to draft a qb in the first round when their guy was sitting in round 7 the whole time.

