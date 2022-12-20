Browns designate Ethan Pocic to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Browns are getting healthier along their offensive line.

Cleveland has designated center Ethan Pocic to return from injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday.

Pocic went down with a knee injury during Cleveland’s Week 11 loss to the Bills in Detroit. He started the first 10 games of the season for the club.

Pocic was not slated to be the Browns’ starting center entering training camp. But Nick Harris suffered a torn ACL in Cleveland’s first exhibition matchup againnsnt the Jaguars back in August.

The Browns now have 21 days to activate Pocic to the 53-man roster.